OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Oak Ridge Investments LLC is an investment management firm based out of Chicago, Illinois. The company was established in 1989 by founder David M. Klaskin, who is still with the company today acting as its Chairman, CEO, and CIO. Oak Ridge Investments has grown from its inception to now have 36 employees of which 27 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research internally and utilizes fundamental and quantitative methodologies to make its investment decisions. Oak Ridge Investments invests in the public equity markets of the United States and focuses on the value and growth stocks of small to large cap companies, benchmarking its performance against various Russell indexes. The company invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up almost a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care sector, making up another quarter of its allocations, industrials, consumer discretionary, and finance sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Oak Ridge Investments now holds over $4.2 billion in total assets under management spread across over 4,600 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Although the firm’s total number of accounts held has been decreasing in recent years, its total assets under management has been increasing, growing significantly from just under $2 billion back in 2010 to well over twice that amount today. Oak Ridge Investments mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up over a third of its client base, and also provides services to high net worth individuals, corporations, state or municipal entities, pooled investment vehicles, investment companies, charities, pension and profit sharing plans, insurance companies, and others, in order of decreasing allocation. Oak Ridge Investments offers a variety of strategies including its All Cap Growth and Dividend Growth and currently offers its Small Cap Growth, Large Cap Growth, Growth Opportunity, and Dividend Growth mutual funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 150 stocks valued at a total of $671.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.79%), AAPL(7.73%), and AMZN(3.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS LLC bought 75,512 shares of NYSE:THS for a total holding of 126,155. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.58.

On 01/25/2023, Treehouse Foods Inc traded for a price of $47.26 per share and a market cap of $2.65Bil. The stock has returned 15.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Treehouse Foods Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 59,875-share investment in NAS:TTGT. Previously, the stock had a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.42 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, TechTarget Inc traded for a price of $48.95 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned -40.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TechTarget Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 94.13, a price-book ratio of 6.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.32 and a price-sales ratio of 5.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS LLC bought 30,883 shares of NAS:DXCM for a total holding of 40,855. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.79.

On 01/25/2023, DexCom Inc traded for a price of $106.03 per share and a market cap of $40.95Bil. The stock has returned -0.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DexCom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 195.27, a price-book ratio of 22.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 93.99 and a price-sales ratio of 15.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 10,320-share investment in NAS:POOL. Previously, the stock had a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $316.74 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Pool Corp traded for a price of $364.26 per share and a market cap of $14.22Bil. The stock has returned -23.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pool Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-book ratio of 11.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 19,884-share investment in NYSE:BHVN. Previously, the stock had a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.8 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $14.08 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -89.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

