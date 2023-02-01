Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before March 13, 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on behalf of those who acquired Bioventus Inc. (“Bioventus” or the “Company”) ( BVS) securities during the period from February 11, 2021 through November 21, 2022 (the “Class Period”), including investors that purchased Bioventus common stock in, or traceable to, the Company’s February 2021 initial public offering. Investors have until March 13, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Bioventus develops and markets orthopedic therapies and diagnostic tools.

Bioventus conducted its IPO on February 11, 2021, selling 8 million shares at a price of $13.00 per share.

On November 16, 2022, Bioventus issued a press release entitled “Bioventus Files for Extension to File Form 10-Q for the Period Ended October 1, 2022,” which stated, in relevant part: “Bioventus is seeking resolution related to the validity of a revised invoice received subsequent to the Company’s Q3 Earnings Release. The invoice is for rebate claims from a large private payer in relation to our Pain Treatments vertical, which likely will adversely affect the Company’s previously announced third quarter 2022 financial results . . . . As a result of the foregoing, the Company’s management has concluded that its internal controls related to the timely recognition of quarterly rebates were inadequate specifically for the period ended October 1, 2022.” That same day, Bioventus filed a notification on Form NT 10-Q with the SEC, regarding the Company’s inability to timely file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for its fiscal third quarter ended October 1, 2022, which reiterated the statements contained in the Company’s November 16, 2022 press release. On this news, the price of Bioventus shares declined by $1.00 per share, or approximately 33.67%, from $2.97 per share to close at $1.97 on November 17, 2022.

On November 21, 2022, Bioventus issued a press release announcing revised third quarter 2022 results to account for “additional rebate claims related to certain of the Company’s products and a non-cash impairment charge” that amounted to $189.2 million “due to the recent decline in our market capitalization subsequent to our previously announced financial results for the three and nine months ended October 1, 2022.” On the same day, Bioventus belatedly filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC, advising of various changes to Bioventus’ historical practices that were necessary to account for rebates, stating that these changes materially impacted the Company’s evaluation of its ability to meet debt covenants, resulting in liquidity and going concern disclosures. On this news, the price of Bioventus shares declined by $0.07 per share, or approximately 3.72%, from $1.88 per share to close at $1.81 on November 22, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Bioventus securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contactThomas W. Elrod ofKirby McInerney LLP by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website:http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-699-1180
https://www.kmllp.com
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODczNTk3OSM1MzcyOTQxIzIwMjA2Njk=
Kirby-McInerney-LLP.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.