Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us” and “our”) today announced the tax treatment of our 2022 common stock distributions. The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of our 2022 distributions.

Common Stock (CUSIP No. 29472R108)

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share Total Distribution Allocable to 2022 Ordinary Taxable Dividend Nondividend Distribution Qualified REIT Dividend for IRC §199A 03/25/2022 04/08/2022 $0.410000 $0.410000 $0.371770 $0.038230 $0.371770 06/24/2022 07/08/2022 $0.410000 $0.410000 $0.371770 $0.038230 $0.371770 09/30/2022 10/14/2022 $0.410000 $0.410000 $0.371770 $0.038230 $0.371770 12/30/2022 01/13/2023 $0.410000 $0.404990 $0.367227 $0.037763 $0.367227 TOTALS $1.640000 $1.634990 $1.482537 $0.152453 $1.482537

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 30, 2022, paid on January 13, 2023, is a split-year distribution with $0.005010 considered a distribution made in 2023 for federal income tax purposes.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), we report that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 per share with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from us.

As of October 17, 2022, we owned or had an interest in 445 quality properties located predominantly in the United States consisting of 170,245 sites. We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago.

