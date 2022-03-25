ELS Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us” and “our”) today announced the tax treatment of our 2022 common stock distributions. The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of our 2022 distributions.

Common Stock (CUSIP No. 29472R108)

Record

Date

Payable

Date

Distribution

Per Share

Total

Distribution

Allocable to

2022

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

Nondividend

Distribution

Qualified REIT

Dividend for IRC

§199A

03/25/2022

04/08/2022

$0.410000

$0.410000

$0.371770

$0.038230

$0.371770

06/24/2022

07/08/2022

$0.410000

$0.410000

$0.371770

$0.038230

$0.371770

09/30/2022

10/14/2022

$0.410000

$0.410000

$0.371770

$0.038230

$0.371770

12/30/2022

01/13/2023

$0.410000

$0.404990

$0.367227

$0.037763

$0.367227

TOTALS

$1.640000

$1.634990

$1.482537

$0.152453

$1.482537

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 30, 2022, paid on January 13, 2023, is a split-year distribution with $0.005010 considered a distribution made in 2023 for federal income tax purposes.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), we report that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 per share with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from us.

As of October 17, 2022, we owned or had an interest in 445 quality properties located predominantly in the United States consisting of 170,245 sites. We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230124006098r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006098/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.