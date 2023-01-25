PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $508.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOG(8.90%), SHEL(6.31%), and EPD(5.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 649,775-share investment in NYSE:NLSN. Previously, the stock had a 3.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.94 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Nielsen Holdings PLC traded for a price of $27.98 per share and a market cap of $10.07Bil. The stock has returned 43.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nielsen Holdings PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-book ratio of 2.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 6,683 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 01/25/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $99.20999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1,274.53Bil. The stock has returned -23.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 5.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.88 and a price-sales ratio of 4.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 7,525 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.40000000000001.

On 01/25/2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $72.34 per share and a market cap of $153.81Bil. The stock has returned 19.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-book ratio of 4.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, PENN DAVIS MCFARLAND INC bought 13,932 shares of NAS:LSXMK for a total holding of 344,461. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.3.

On 01/25/2023, Liberty SiriusXM Group traded for a price of $39.96 per share and a market cap of $13.06Bil. The stock has returned -13.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty SiriusXM Group has a price-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 21,052 shares in OTCPK:ACLLY, giving the stock a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.04 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Accelleron Industries AG traded for a price of $23.25 per share and a market cap of $2.20Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accelleron Industries AG has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

