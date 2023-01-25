Bouchey Financial Group Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $694.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(13.92%), SCHB(13.02%), and SCHD(6.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought 551,431 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 559,803. The trade had a 6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.56.

On 01/25/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.48 per share and a market cap of $46.21Bil. The stock has returned 1.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

The guru established a new position worth 355,247 shares in BATS:REGL, giving the stock a 3.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.27 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF traded for a price of $72.98 per share and a market cap of $1.66Bil. The stock has returned 4.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a price-book ratio of 2.20.

The guru sold out of their 777,621-share investment in BATS:PJAN. Previously, the stock had a 3.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.19 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January traded for a price of $32.56 per share and a market cap of $647.95Mil. The stock has returned 1.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January has a price-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:VFH by 261,984 shares. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.12.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Financials ETF traded for a price of $86.95999999999999 per share and a market cap of $9.08Bil. The stock has returned -5.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced their investment in BATS:FNOV by 577,241 shares. The trade had a 2.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.23.

On 01/25/2023, First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November traded for a price of $36.88 per share and a market cap of $381.71Mil. The stock has returned -0.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November has a price-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

