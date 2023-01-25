FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 318 stocks valued at a total of $3.30Bil. The top holdings were IWY(16.90%), USMV(11.93%), and IWS(11.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO bought 542,516 shares of BATS:USMV for a total holding of 5,460,644. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.90000000000001.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $72.7 per share and a market cap of $30.15Bil. The stock has returned -2.18% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a price-book ratio of 4.10.

During the quarter, FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO bought 403,387 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 456,334. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.28 per share and a market cap of $86.90Bil. The stock has returned -8.49% over the past year.

During the quarter, FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO bought 648,447 shares of ARCA:TOLZ for a total holding of 853,082. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.47.

On 01/25/2023, ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF traded for a price of $46.93 per share and a market cap of $175.99Mil. The stock has returned 4.50% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in BATS:GVI by 173,359 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.99.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.455 per share and a market cap of $2.74Bil. The stock has returned -5.80% over the past year.

FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in ARCA:IWX by 291,467 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.51.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF traded for a price of $66.83 per share and a market cap of $1.58Bil. The stock has returned -0.06% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

