Sigma Planning Corp recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1253 stocks valued at a total of $2.79Bil. The top holdings were IVV(4.60%), AAPL(4.24%), and DGRO(1.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sigma Planning Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sigma Planning Corp bought 234,555 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 381,861. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.73.

On 01/25/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $55.19 per share and a market cap of $18.73Bil. The stock has returned 1.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a price-book ratio of 4.40.

During the quarter, Sigma Planning Corp bought 259,833 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 368,864. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.92.

On 01/25/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.32 per share and a market cap of $24.29Bil. The stock has returned 1.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sigma Planning Corp bought 304,256 shares of ARCA:FDL for a total holding of 436,674. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.69.

On 01/25/2023, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund traded for a price of $37.42 per share and a market cap of $5.13Bil. The stock has returned 8.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

Sigma Planning Corp reduced their investment in ARCA:FVD by 237,446 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.81.

On 01/25/2023, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $40.49 per share and a market cap of $12.51Bil. The stock has returned -0.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a price-book ratio of 2.68.

Sigma Planning Corp reduced their investment in ARCA:JVAL by 271,601 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.68.

On 01/25/2023, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $34.81 per share and a market cap of $696.20Mil. The stock has returned -3.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a price-book ratio of 2.20.

