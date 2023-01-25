Courant Investment Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1142 Lost Creek Blvd Austin, TX 78746

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $103.00Mil. The top holdings were PGR(25.47%), JPM(17.82%), and SCHW(16.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Courant Investment Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 54,707-share investment in NAS:SEIC. Previously, the stock had a 2.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.24 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, SEI Investments Co traded for a price of $62.57 per share and a market cap of $8.44Bil. The stock has returned 8.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SEI Investments Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.32 and a price-sales ratio of 4.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Courant Investment Management LLC bought 31,361 shares of NYSE:KMX for a total holding of 247,520. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.2.

On 01/25/2023, CarMax Inc traded for a price of $66.72 per share and a market cap of $10.54Bil. The stock has returned -40.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarMax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 28,800-share investment in NAS:LYLT. Previously, the stock had a 0.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.71 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Loyalty Ventures Inc traded for a price of $2.05 per share and a market cap of $50.46Mil. The stock has returned -93.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Loyalty Ventures Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.07.

The guru sold out of their 98,358-share investment in NYSE:BK. Previously, the stock had a 3.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.63 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Bank of New York Mellon Corp traded for a price of $49.46 per share and a market cap of $39.99Bil. The stock has returned -12.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Courant Investment Management LLC bought 5,000 shares of NYSE:LOW for a total holding of 10,000. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.76.

On 01/25/2023, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $206.41 per share and a market cap of $124.82Bil. The stock has returned -9.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

