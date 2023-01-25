White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5 MILITIA DRIVE SUITE 205 LEXINGTON, MA 02421

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $368.00Mil. The top holdings were VUG(14.35%), VYM(9.57%), and VXUS(5.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought 51,297 shares of NAS:IUSB for a total holding of 125,646. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.53.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $46.43 per share and a market cap of $21.00Bil. The stock has returned -8.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 22,250 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.43000000000001.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.31 per share and a market cap of $41.42Bil. The stock has returned -3.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought 15,776 shares of NAS:IUSG for a total holding of 29,410. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.37.

On 01/25/2023, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $84.86 per share and a market cap of $11.51Bil. The stock has returned -16.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a price-book ratio of 6.06.

The guru established a new position worth 22,482 shares in NAS:IGSB, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.4 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.57 per share and a market cap of $24.01Bil. The stock has returned -3.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VYM by 9,317 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.59.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $109.73 per share and a market cap of $50.56Bil. The stock has returned 2.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.64.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.