Claybrook Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $162.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(9.02%), NRK(5.03%), and QQQ(4.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Claybrook Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 193,000 shares in ARCA:PSQ, giving the stock a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.26 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares traded for a price of $13.6 per share and a market cap of $1.59Bil. The stock has returned 12.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 13,521-share investment in NAS:AAPL. Previously, the stock had a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142.91 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.53 per share and a market cap of $2,257.14Bil. The stock has returned -11.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-book ratio of 44.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.32 and a price-sales ratio of 5.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Claybrook Capital, LLC bought 203,587 shares of NYSE:PNF for a total holding of 397,400. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.539999999999999.

On 01/25/2023, PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund traded for a price of $9.66 per share and a market cap of $75.93Mil. The stock has returned -10.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 1.03.

Claybrook Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 4,454 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 01/25/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $288.37 per share and a market cap of $153.30Bil. The stock has returned -17.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a price-book ratio of 5.52.

Claybrook Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 4,945 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/25/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $242.04 per share and a market cap of $1,804.28Bil. The stock has returned -17.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-book ratio of 10.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 8.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

