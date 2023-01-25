Smart Money Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 904 EASTLAND, TX 76448

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $192.00Mil. The top holdings were VFVA(11.86%), BIL(10.15%), and SDY(8.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Smart Money Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 230,339 shares in BATS:VFVA, giving the stock a 11.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.68000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $105.2831 per share and a market cap of $649.60Mil. The stock has returned 3.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.34.

The guru established a new position worth 212,557 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 10.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.03 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.65000000000001 per share and a market cap of $26.29Bil. The stock has returned 1.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Smart Money Group LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 251,608 shares. The trade had a 8.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.63.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.1 per share and a market cap of $15.93Bil. The stock has returned -1.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Smart Money Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:STIP by 57,504 shares. The trade had a 3.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.83.

On 01/25/2023, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.81 per share and a market cap of $13.26Bil. The stock has returned -1.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Smart Money Group LLC bought 10,550 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 20,365. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $367.75 per share and a market cap of $275.20Bil. The stock has returned -7.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.