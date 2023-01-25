Exeter Financial, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $192.00Mil. The top holdings were BSV(4.85%), FFA(4.28%), and AAPL(3.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Exeter Financial, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Exeter Financial, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 58,837 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.77.

On 01/25/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $29.92 per share and a market cap of $123.48Bil. The stock has returned -39.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Exeter Financial, LLC bought 8,550 shares of NAS:TXN for a total holding of 13,457. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.75.

On 01/25/2023, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $177.04 per share and a market cap of $160.68Bil. The stock has returned 1.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-book ratio of 11.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.01 and a price-sales ratio of 8.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Exeter Financial, LLC bought 22,607 shares of BATS:ICSH for a total holding of 135,549. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.84.

On 01/25/2023, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.23 per share and a market cap of $6.93Bil. The stock has returned 1.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

During the quarter, Exeter Financial, LLC bought 12,630 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 33,199. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.56.

On 01/25/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.48 per share and a market cap of $46.21Bil. The stock has returned 1.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

During the quarter, Exeter Financial, LLC bought 25,132 shares of ARCA:DFAU for a total holding of 34,637. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.08.

On 01/25/2023, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $28.41 per share and a market cap of $3.01Bil. The stock has returned -6.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.36.

