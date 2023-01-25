CRA Financial Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 197 stocks valued at a total of $302.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.84%), SCHD(6.51%), and SDY(5.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CRA Financial Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CRA Financial Services, LLC bought 112,633 shares of BATS:PJUN for a total holding of 134,358. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.64.

On 01/25/2023, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June traded for a price of $30.47 per share and a market cap of $362.59Mil. The stock has returned -3.36% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June has a price-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

During the quarter, CRA Financial Services, LLC bought 32,627 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 260,739. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.56.

On 01/25/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.48 per share and a market cap of $46.21Bil. The stock has returned 1.53% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

CRA Financial Services, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:UJAN by 72,480 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.56.

On 01/25/2023, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January traded for a price of $30.55 per share and a market cap of $177.96Mil. The stock has returned -0.59% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January has a price-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

The guru established a new position worth 79,812 shares in BATS:BALT, giving the stock a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.25 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF traded for a price of $26.81 per share and a market cap of $325.74Mil. The stock has returned 4.60% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

During the quarter, CRA Financial Services, LLC bought 6,127 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 22,114. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $202.74.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $215.48 per share and a market cap of $52.91Bil. The stock has returned -5.68% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a price-book ratio of 2.72.

