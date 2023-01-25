WealthOne, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6 TOWER PLACE ALBANY, NY 12203

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 117 stocks valued at a total of $247.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(17.88%), VUG(12.02%), and SMMD(4.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WealthOne, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WealthOne, LLC bought 17,539 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 314,119. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $142.72 per share and a market cap of $101.56Bil. The stock has returned 1.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.60.

During the quarter, WealthOne, LLC bought 37,700 shares of BATS:COWZ for a total holding of 77,949. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.27.

On 01/25/2023, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $49.07 per share and a market cap of $11.58Bil. The stock has returned 8.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.12.

WealthOne, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:LQD by 14,216 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.09.

On 01/25/2023, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.81 per share and a market cap of $39.88Bil. The stock has returned -11.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WealthOne, LLC bought 18,943 shares of ARCA:HYG for a total holding of 22,224. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.11.

On 01/25/2023, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.20999999999999 per share and a market cap of $18.31Bil. The stock has returned -6.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, WealthOne, LLC bought 11,171 shares of ARCA:HDV for a total holding of 68,504. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.44.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $104.84 per share and a market cap of $12.60Bil. The stock has returned 7.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a price-book ratio of 3.18.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.