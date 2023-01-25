Milestone Advisory Partners recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $134.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(13.28%), STPZ(12.38%), and FTSL(9.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Milestone Advisory Partners’s top five trades of the quarter.

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:SPLV by 44,815 shares. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.85.

On 01/25/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $63.24 per share and a market cap of $10.65Bil. The stock has returned -0.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a price-book ratio of 2.98.

During the quarter, Milestone Advisory Partners bought 33,356 shares of NAS:PDP for a total holding of 65,357. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.68000000000001.

On 01/25/2023, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF traded for a price of $74.52 per share and a market cap of $1.07Bil. The stock has returned -7.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a price-book ratio of 4.21.

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:VDC by 7,919 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $186.9.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF traded for a price of $189.36 per share and a market cap of $6.69Bil. The stock has returned -0.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a price-book ratio of 4.76.

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:STPZ by 25,774 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.9.

On 01/25/2023, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $50.31 per share and a market cap of $1.11Bil. The stock has returned -2.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced their investment in NAS:FTSL by 25,296 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.38.

On 01/25/2023, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 traded for a price of $45.38 per share and a market cap of $2.72Bil. The stock has returned -1.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

