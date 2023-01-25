CALIBER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1436 EAST 820 NORTH OREM, UT 84097

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $131.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(9.52%), COWZ(6.66%), and XSEP(4.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CALIBER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 182,497 shares in BATS:XSEP, giving the stock a 4.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.54 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - September traded for a price of $31.85 per share and a market cap of $203.84Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - September has a price-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

During the quarter, CALIBER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 75,109 shares of BATS:COWZ for a total holding of 188,423. The trade had a 2.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.27.

On 01/25/2023, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $49.07 per share and a market cap of $11.58Bil. The stock has returned 8.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.12.

The guru sold out of their 133,085-share investment in ARCA:FNDF. Previously, the stock had a 2.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.66 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $31.45 per share and a market cap of $9.23Bil. The stock has returned -0.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.02.

The guru established a new position worth 131,635 shares in ARCA:FLTR, giving the stock a 2.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.63 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $25.16 per share and a market cap of $1.11Bil. The stock has returned 1.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 33,600 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 2.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.03 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.65000000000001 per share and a market cap of $26.29Bil. The stock has returned 1.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.