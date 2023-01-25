Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

515 N. STATE ST. CHICAGO, IL 60654

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 244 stocks valued at a total of $685.00Mil. The top holdings were AMGN(9.54%), MSFT(8.24%), and VONV(6.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought 170,524 shares of NAS:AMGN for a total holding of 248,652. The trade had a 6.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $268.06.

On 01/25/2023, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $259.7 per share and a market cap of $138.57Bil. The stock has returned 18.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-book ratio of 37.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.41 and a price-sales ratio of 5.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:UNIT by 1,024,217 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.87.

On 01/25/2023, Uniti Group Inc traded for a price of $6.17 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -44.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uniti Group Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought 172,945 shares of BATS:NEAR for a total holding of 385,490. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.91.

On 01/25/2023, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.52 per share and a market cap of $4.17Bil. The stock has returned 0.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.14.

During the quarter, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought 83,635 shares of NYSE:BMY for a total holding of 104,485. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.40000000000001.

On 01/25/2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $72.34 per share and a market cap of $153.81Bil. The stock has returned 19.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-book ratio of 4.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VONG by 79,937 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.46.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund traded for a price of $58.5 per share and a market cap of $9.99Bil. The stock has returned -14.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a price-book ratio of 8.23.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.