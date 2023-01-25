Pallas Capital Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 264 stocks valued at a total of $988.00Mil. The top holdings were BRKR(12.41%), GLP(4.78%), and VGSH(2.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought 484,142 shares of ARCA:HYMB for a total holding of 1,261,794. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.21.

On 01/25/2023, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.45 per share and a market cap of $2.21Bil. The stock has returned -10.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought 99,023 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 254,500. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.43000000000001.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.31 per share and a market cap of $41.42Bil. The stock has returned -3.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 28,543 shares in NYSE:AMT, giving the stock a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $208.14 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $215.17 per share and a market cap of $100.18Bil. The stock has returned -11.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-book ratio of 15.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.00 and a price-sales ratio of 9.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 13,711-share investment in NAS:LRCX. Previously, the stock had a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $418.3 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $487.5 per share and a market cap of $66.48Bil. The stock has returned -20.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-book ratio of 8.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 52,345 shares in NAS:BND, giving the stock a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.31 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $74.22 per share and a market cap of $88.40Bil. The stock has returned -8.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

