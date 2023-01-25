Derbend Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 74 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were JEPI(12.02%), ACIO(9.86%), and RSP(7.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Derbend Asset Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Derbend Asset Management bought 71,854 shares of BATS:ACIO for a total holding of 381,565. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.07.

On 01/25/2023, ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF traded for a price of $29.54 per share and a market cap of $539.11Mil. The stock has returned -3.68% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a price-book ratio of 4.43.

The guru established a new position worth 32,867 shares in BATS:ICSH, giving the stock a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.84 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.23 per share and a market cap of $6.93Bil. The stock has returned 1.11% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

Derbend Asset Management reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 3,697 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $367.75 per share and a market cap of $275.20Bil. The stock has returned -7.53% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

During the quarter, Derbend Asset Management bought 21,466 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 246,020. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.73.

On 01/25/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $55.19 per share and a market cap of $18.73Bil. The stock has returned 1.43% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a price-book ratio of 4.40.

Derbend Asset Management reduced their investment in ARCA:VUG by 5,196 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.3.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $230.39 per share and a market cap of $74.30Bil. The stock has returned -17.65% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a price-book ratio of 6.78.

