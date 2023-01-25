Del-Sette Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $104.00Mil. The top holdings were SDOG(20.14%), DES(12.24%), and IDOG(8.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Del-Sette Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Del-Sette Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IDOG by 299,901 shares. The trade had a 7.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.05.

On 01/25/2023, ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF traded for a price of $27.4163 per share and a market cap of $196.03Mil. The stock has returned 0.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a price-book ratio of 0.94.

Del-Sette Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EDOG by 271,311 shares. The trade had a 5.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.79.

On 01/25/2023, ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF traded for a price of $22.26 per share and a market cap of $28.38Mil. The stock has returned -2.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

The guru established a new position worth 199,809 shares in NAS:FTGC, giving the stock a 4.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.03 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, FIRST TR EXCH VII traded for a price of $24.51 per share and a market cap of $3.39Bil. The stock has returned 11.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 114,310 shares in NAS:PIZ, giving the stock a 4.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.89 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF traded for a price of $30.04 per share and a market cap of $136.82Mil. The stock has returned -10.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.84.

During the quarter, Del-Sette Capital Management, LLC bought 119,309 shares of ARCA:DES for a total holding of 387,553. The trade had a 3.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.51.

On 01/25/2023, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund traded for a price of $30.3 per share and a market cap of $1.96Bil. The stock has returned -2.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

