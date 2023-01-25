Fractal Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $420.00Mil. The top holdings were ET(12.77%), MPLX(11.33%), and EPD(10.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fractal Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Fractal Investments LLC reduced their investment in AMEX:LNG by 94,753 shares. The trade had a 4.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.33.

On 01/25/2023, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $151.38 per share and a market cap of $37.64Bil. The stock has returned 45.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -91.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Fractal Investments LLC bought 840,867 shares of NAS:PAA for a total holding of 2,988,058. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.85.

On 01/25/2023, Plains All American Pipeline LP traded for a price of $12.41 per share and a market cap of $8.67Bil. The stock has returned 31.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Plains All American Pipeline LP has a price-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Fractal Investments LLC bought 264,100 shares of NYSE:EPD for a total holding of 1,748,281. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.62.

On 01/25/2023, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $26.33 per share and a market cap of $57.28Bil. The stock has returned 19.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Fractal Investments LLC bought 190,798 shares of NYSE:WES for a total holding of 1,292,030. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.97.

On 01/25/2023, Western Midstream Partners LP traded for a price of $28.26 per share and a market cap of $10.88Bil. The stock has returned 31.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Midstream Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.69 and a price-sales ratio of 3.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Fractal Investments LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:OKE by 72,821 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.46.

On 01/25/2023, ONEOK Inc traded for a price of $69.51000000000001 per share and a market cap of $31.07Bil. The stock has returned 24.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ONEOK Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-book ratio of 4.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

