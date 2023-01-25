626 Financial, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $144.00Mil. The top holdings were DTD(13.11%), SYK(11.14%), and FEMS(5.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 626 Financial, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 99,343 shares in ARCA:IIGD, giving the stock a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.67 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF traded for a price of $24.19 per share and a market cap of $60.48Mil. The stock has returned -5.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 84,807 shares in ARCA:SPAB, giving the stock a 1.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.94 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.95 per share and a market cap of $6.41Bil. The stock has returned -8.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 2,148 shares in ARCA:VOO, giving the stock a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $351.8 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $367.75 per share and a market cap of $275.20Bil. The stock has returned -7.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

626 Financial, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 5,408 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 01/25/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $106 per share and a market cap of $193.30Bil. The stock has returned -22.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 61.63, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, 626 Financial, LLC bought 4,560 shares of ARCA:XLK for a total holding of 23,135. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.69.

On 01/25/2023, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $134.27 per share and a market cap of $40.64Bil. The stock has returned -12.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a price-book ratio of 7.06.

