Investmark Advisory Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3 Enterprise Drive Shelton, CT 06484

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $135.00Mil. The top holdings were DFUV(10.93%), DFUS(5.88%), and AAPL(4.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 28,128-share investment in NAS:BNDX. Previously, the stock had a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.9 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.8 per share and a market cap of $46.61Bil. The stock has returned -9.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

The guru sold out of their 17,494-share investment in NAS:VCIT. Previously, the stock had a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.47 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.70999999999999 per share and a market cap of $41.78Bil. The stock has returned -8.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 28,895-share investment in NAS:IUSB. Previously, the stock had a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.53 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $46.43 per share and a market cap of $21.00Bil. The stock has returned -8.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

During the quarter, Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought 42,168 shares of ARCA:DFUV for a total holding of 440,340. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.23.

On 01/25/2023, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $34.99 per share and a market cap of $8.46Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a price-book ratio of 2.02.

During the quarter, Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought 65,109 shares of ARCA:CGXU for a total holding of 78,013. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.47.

On 01/25/2023, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF traded for a price of $22.95 per share and a market cap of $1.03Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.52.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.