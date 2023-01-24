Watch Boeing and Atlas Air Celebrate the Final 747 on Jan. 31

EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 24, 2023

EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] will present a live webcast of the ceremony marking the delivery of the final 747 to Atlas Air on Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. Eastern (1 p.m. Pacific).

Thousands of people – including current and former employees as well as customers and suppliers – will celebrate the final delivery in the factory constructed to produce the iconic widebody with the distinctive hump. The final airplane, a 747-8 Freighter, is the 1,574th manufactured during 55 years of production.

While the event is not open to the public, Boeing will make this live webcast available globally at this link.

After the event concludes, a video recording will be available on Boeing.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/watch-boeing-and-atlas-air-celebrate-the-final-747-on-jan-31-301729810.html

