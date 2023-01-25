Investure, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

126 Garrett Street Charlottesville, VA 22902

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $509.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(41.76%), XBI(8.75%), and VOO(5.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Investure, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Investure, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:CRBN by 268,965 shares. The trade had a 5.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.73.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF traded for a price of $147.18 per share and a market cap of $883.08Mil. The stock has returned -7.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a price-book ratio of 2.39.

Investure, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 115,637 shares. The trade had a 2.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.05.

On 01/25/2023, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $141.82 per share and a market cap of $334.57Bil. The stock has returned -9.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-book ratio of 7.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Investure, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PM by 152,582 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.37.

On 01/25/2023, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $101.3 per share and a market cap of $157.04Bil. The stock has returned 5.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.23 and a price-sales ratio of 4.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Investure, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 50,696 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $197.58.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $200.95 per share and a market cap of $275.86Bil. The stock has returned -8.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

Investure, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADP by 39,009 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.93.

On 01/25/2023, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $239.15 per share and a market cap of $99.21Bil. The stock has returned 11.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-book ratio of 38.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.48 and a price-sales ratio of 6.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.