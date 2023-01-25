Genesis Investment Management, LLP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 17 stocks valued at a total of $896.00Mil. The top holdings were PDD(19.50%), MELI(12.50%), and BAP(10.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Genesis Investment Management, LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 289,611-share investment in NAS:BIDU. Previously, the stock had a 3.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.04 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Baidu Inc traded for a price of $132.79 per share and a market cap of $45.89Bil. The stock has returned -10.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 82.07, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Genesis Investment Management, LLP bought 352,127 shares of NAS:NTES for a total holding of 1,258,266. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.05.

On 01/25/2023, NetEase Inc traded for a price of $89.95 per share and a market cap of $59.08Bil. The stock has returned -4.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NetEase Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-book ratio of 3.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.42 and a price-sales ratio of 4.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Genesis Investment Management, LLP bought 280,883 shares of NAS:PDD for a total holding of 2,141,409. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.62.

On 01/25/2023, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $96.31 per share and a market cap of $121.77Bil. The stock has returned 59.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-book ratio of 9.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.30 and a price-sales ratio of 7.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:INFY by 1,171,470 shares. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.61.

On 01/25/2023, Infosys Ltd traded for a price of $18.9 per share and a market cap of $79.10Bil. The stock has returned -15.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Infosys Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-book ratio of 8.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.65 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP reduced their investment in NAS:MELI by 15,491 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $890.25.

On 01/25/2023, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $1109.91 per share and a market cap of $55.82Bil. The stock has returned 8.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 206.69, a price-book ratio of 34.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 53.76 and a price-sales ratio of 5.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

