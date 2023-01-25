ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3400 DUNDEE ROAD NORTHBROOK, IL 60062

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $119.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.86%), MSFT(4.19%), and CME(4.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ /ADV bought 11,840 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 13,853. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 01/25/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $143.89 per share and a market cap of $454.46Bil. The stock has returned -53.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-book ratio of 11.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.07 and a price-sales ratio of 6.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 5,566 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/25/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $242.04 per share and a market cap of $1,804.28Bil. The stock has returned -17.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-book ratio of 10.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 8.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 3,928 shares in NYSE:AMT, giving the stock a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $208.14 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $215.17 per share and a market cap of $100.18Bil. The stock has returned -11.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-book ratio of 15.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.00 and a price-sales ratio of 9.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ /ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 5,905 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.66.

On 01/25/2023, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $168.31 per share and a market cap of $440.04Bil. The stock has returned 6.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-book ratio of 5.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP /IL/ /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 10,124 shares. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/25/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.53 per share and a market cap of $2,257.14Bil. The stock has returned -11.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-book ratio of 44.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.32 and a price-sales ratio of 5.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

