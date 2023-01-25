University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE BEACON STREET BOSTON, MA 02108

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $141.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(38.09%), IVV(29.91%), and IEMG(19.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. bought 8,247 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 595,997. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.98.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $51.58 per share and a market cap of $72.76Bil. The stock has returned -10.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

During the quarter, University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. bought 490 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 110,144. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $401.96 per share and a market cap of $301.89Bil. The stock has returned -7.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

During the quarter, University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. bought 1,527 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 283,008. The trade had a 0.07000000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.61.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.84 per share and a market cap of $96.32Bil. The stock has returned -3.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

During the quarter, University of Massachusetts Foundation, Inc. bought 83,064 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 281,864. The trade had a 11.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $200.95 per share and a market cap of $275.86Bil. The stock has returned -8.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

The guru sold out of their 59,640-share investment in NAS:CLOV. Previously, the stock had a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.62 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Clover Health Investments Corp traded for a price of $1.21 per share and a market cap of $578.31Mil. The stock has returned -52.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clover Health Investments Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.17 and a price-sales ratio of 0.20.

