Prosperity Planning, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $202.33Bil. The top holdings were ISTB(13.07%), DFAX(6.67%), and EFA(6.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Prosperity Planning, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 35,404-share investment in NYSE:CBRE. Previously, the stock had a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, CBRE Group Inc traded for a price of $83.2 per share and a market cap of $26.29Bil. The stock has returned -17.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CBRE Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 54,544-share investment in NAS:NWL. Previously, the stock had a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.66 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Newell Brands Inc traded for a price of $15.75 per share and a market cap of $6.51Bil. The stock has returned -28.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newell Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 11,999-share investment in NYSE:O. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.1 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Realty Income Corp traded for a price of $67.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $44.30Bil. The stock has returned 2.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 62.13, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 207.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.83 and a price-sales ratio of 12.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,794-share investment in ARCA:IJH. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $240.73 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $257.1 per share and a market cap of $67.73Bil. The stock has returned -0.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

The guru sold out of their 11,960-share investment in BATS:GOVT. Previously, the stock had a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.65 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.35 per share and a market cap of $21.79Bil. The stock has returned -8.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

