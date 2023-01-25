Bullseye Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $121.00Mil. The top holdings were IHIT(6.03%), TBT(5.61%), and IHF(5.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bullseye Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bullseye Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FTSM by 120,265 shares. The trade had a 7.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.09.

On 01/25/2023, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.625 per share and a market cap of $7.93Bil. The stock has returned 1.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

The guru sold out of their 345,595-share investment in ARCA:MARB. Previously, the stock had a 7.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.03 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF traded for a price of $20.0804 per share and a market cap of $98.39Mil. The stock has returned 2.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.08.

The guru established a new position worth 906,367 shares in NYSE:IHIT, giving the stock a 6.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.19 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund traded for a price of $8.25 per share and a market cap of $199.15Mil. The stock has returned -3.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.94.

The guru established a new position worth 60,655 shares in ARCA:XLI, giving the stock a 4.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $100.73 per share and a market cap of $14.31Bil. The stock has returned 0.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a price-book ratio of 4.59.

Bullseye Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 49,233 shares. The trade had a 4.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.29000000000001.

On 01/25/2023, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $90.28 per share and a market cap of $42.20Bil. The stock has returned 49.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

