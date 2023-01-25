RTD Financial Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

30 S. 17th Street, Suite 1620 Philadelphia, PA 19103

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 93 stocks valued at a total of $613.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(9.45%), VNQ(9.18%), and BND(8.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RTD Financial Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 432,683 shares in ARCA:VTEB, giving the stock a 3.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.69 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.8 per share and a market cap of $25.56Bil. The stock has returned -4.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 101,232 shares in ARCA:MUB, giving the stock a 1.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.02 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.94 per share and a market cap of $33.15Bil. The stock has returned -3.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

RTD Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:AOA by 73,627 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.85.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF traded for a price of $63.25 per share and a market cap of $1.57Bil. The stock has returned -6.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a price-book ratio of 2.26.

During the quarter, RTD Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 38,791 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 682,495. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.87.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $88.31 per share and a market cap of $35.47Bil. The stock has returned -13.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

During the quarter, RTD Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 23,566 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 99,415. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.42.

On 01/25/2023, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.17 per share and a market cap of $23.59Bil. The stock has returned -7.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

