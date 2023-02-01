Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc (“Texas Capital” or “the Company”) ( TCBI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Texas Capital investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On March 29, 2021, the stock price of Texas Capital dropped 13% due to the large-scale selling of shares by prime brokers associated with the now-defunct family office Archegos Capital Management. A Bloomberg article published on November 16, 2021 revealed that Archegos had amassed a position of 20% in Texas Capital prior to the margin calls that prompted its liquidation. The article also stated that Texas Capital was aware of Archegos' large position while it was raising additional capital from investors in February 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising