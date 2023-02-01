Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ("Goldman Sachs" or "the Company") (: GS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud.

The investigation aims to determine whether Goldman Sachs, the company, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information that is important to investors. This comes after the Wall Street Journal published an article on January 20, 2023, titled "U.S. Fed probes Goldman Sachs consumer business," which stated that the Federal Reserve is investigating whether Goldman Sachs had appropriate safeguards in place as it increased lending through its consumer business, Marcus. The Fed is specifically concerned about whether the bank had proper monitoring and control systems in place as Marcus grew in size. The investigation, which began as a standard review in 2021, is also looking into instances of customer harm and if they were adequately resolved.

