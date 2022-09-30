Invitation to presentation of Castellum's year-end report 2022

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 25, 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, 13 February at 8:00 a.m. (CET), Castellum will publish its year-end report 2022. Investors, analysts and journalists are invited to a live presentation of the report at 10:00 a.m. (CET), where acting CEO Joacim Sjöberg and Head of Treasury Jens Andersson will be commenting on the results.

The report will be published at 8:00 a.m. (CET) and will be available here: https://www.castellum.se/en/Investorrelations/financial-reports/
The presentation will be available on the same page from 9:45 a.m. (CET).

If you wish to participate via webcast please use this link. https://ir.financialhearings.com/castellum-q4-2022/register
Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5007608

The presentation will be in English. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the event.

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 186 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

The following files are available for download:

For further information, please contact:
Anna-Karin Nyman,
Communications Director
Castellum AB
+46 70 206 75 62

favicon.png?sn=IO96144&sd=2023-01-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-castellums-year-end-report-2022-301730104.html

SOURCE Castellum

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO96144&Transmission_Id=202301250241PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO96144&DateId=20230125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.