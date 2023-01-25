Invitation to a press and analyst conference in Stockholm for presentation of Concentric's Fourth Quarter 2022 results

Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

REDDITCH, England, Jan. 25, 2023

REDDITCH, England, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric's Interim Report for Q4 (January-December 2022), will be published on the 8 of February 2023, at 08.00 CET.

At 10.00 CET media, investors and analysts are invited to Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm, for a presentation of the report. There will also be an opportunity to participate via webcast/telephone conference.

President & CEO Martin Kunz and CFO Marcus Whitehouse will host the presentation, which will be held in English and is followed by a Q&A-session. We look forward to your participation. Please see the below detailed information to join in:

Press and analysts conference at 10.00 CET.

To access the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jeg8bnoo

To access via phone (pre-register):

To join the press conference via phone, please pre-register to receive dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call. On the conference call you can also participate on the Q&A-session. The dial in details is as below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbef5896c1700499db71d59b1cc7d1356

For further information, please contact Gregory Asante, +44 (0)7977 149 348

