STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces that the Swedish Patent and Registration Office (PRV) intends to grant another patent application of iZafe Group. The patent, titled "System and procedure for medication delivery arranged to adjust a pre-defined and pre-packaged medication dose based on a patient-specific parameter," applies to the company's technology for medical and digital security solutions to create safer medication management in the home.

"This patent gives us additional protection in Sweden for medication handling at home. After the acquisition of Pilloxa, we are able to offer solutions for safe medication for the entire patient journey, which in practice means the following steps:

• Pill jars or other loose medicine in syringes, tablets or liquid form. Where, with the help of our app, we remind, show statistics and can send alarms.
• Sorting in "dosett" where we offer a smart connected version that, with the help of our app, helps with sorting, reminders, alarms and statistics.
• Medication in sachets where, with the help of Dosell, we automate the entire process in the medication.

With this patent, we can also create a unique solution for safer medication handling in the home and addressing a significant and increasing demand" says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20
114 33 Stockholm
E-mail: [email protected]
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: [email protected]. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

