PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. ( COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that the company will webcast an analyst briefing on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The briefing will focus on the company’s exciting prospects in the display manufacturing and life sciences markets. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.



Participants

Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO

Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Materials Segment

Dr. Kai Schmidt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Excimer Lasers Business Unit

Dr. Christopher Dorman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Solid State Lasers Business Unit, Europe



The real-time webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Coherent website at https://www.coherent.com/company/investor-relations/financial-webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]