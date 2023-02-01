Immuron US DoD Naval Medical Research Center responds to FDA Clinical Hold for New Campylobacter ETEC Therapeutic

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company that has developed two commercially available oral immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of gut mediated diseases, today announces that a response letter has been submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Immuron has previously reported feedback was received from the FDA following a review of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application (ASX announcement July 26, 2022) of a new oral therapeutic targeting Campylobacter and ETEC developed in collaboration with Immuron. The FDA informed the NMRC that based on its review of the nonclinical data, the agency was placing a clinical hold on the clinical trials of the new oral therapeutic under the IND application.

The Sponsor Investigator and Principal Investigator from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Bloomberg School of Public Health and personnel from the Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) and Immuron participated in a virtual meeting with the FDA on the 2 December 2022 to discuss the clinical hold and advise on a path forward to address the safety concerns and supporting data associated with this new product. The FDA provided written guidance to the NMRC following the meeting on the 20 December 2022. NMRC, JHU and Immuron have now addressed the specific concerns of the FDA clinical hold and a response letter has been submitted. The agency will provide feedback on the clinical hold in 30 calendar days from receipt of the NMRC information package.

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
[email protected]

About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, IMRN) is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com

ti?nf=ODczNTQ2MSM1MzcxNDI4IzIwMjAyOTM=
Immuron-Limited.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.