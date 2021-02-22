SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Enovix Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 7, 2023 - (NASDAQ: ENVX)

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Enovix Corporation.

Shareholders who purchased shares of ENVX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/enovix-class-action-submission-form/?id=35889&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Enovix common stock (or Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. common stock prior to July 15, 2021) between February 22, 2021 and January 3, 2023, inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: According to the lawsuit, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, Enovix overstated its ability to produce batteries at commercial scale. Despite touting its "meaningful progress" in developing its manufacturing capabilities, Enovix continued to face serious production problems. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

DEADLINE: March 7, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/enovix-class-action-submission-form/?id=35889&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of ENVX during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is March 7, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm

GuruFocus Screeners

