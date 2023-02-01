Canada Goose to Host Investor Day on February 7, 2023

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (“Canada Goose” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOOS, TSX: GOOS) today announced that the Company will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Company’s headquarters in Toronto. The event will focus on the Company’s long-term strategic initiatives and financial outlook with presentations and a question-and-answers session with Canada Goose’s executive management team.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET with formal remarks and Q&A expected to end no later than 3pm with cocktails to follow. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. A live video broadcast of the event can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.canadagoose.com. An archived replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

