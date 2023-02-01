GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) will hold its fourth quarter and full-year conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released after market close on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, and made available on investors.gxo.com at that time.



Access information:

Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 877-407-8029

International callers: +1 201-689-8029

Conference ID: 13735916

Live webcast: investors.gxo.com

A replay of the conference call will be available until March 1, 2023, by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13735916.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 950 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and You Tube .

Investor Contact

Chris Jordan

GXO Logistics, Inc.

+1 203-536-8493

[email protected]