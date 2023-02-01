Charlotte, N.C., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. ( AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer of patented bulk acoustic wave (“BAW”) high-band radio frequency (“RF”) filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,545,454 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.75 per share, which included the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1,636,363 additional shares of Akoustis’ common stock.

Net proceeds to Akoustis, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Akoustis, were approximately $32.0 million. Akoustis intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund operations and the growth of its business, including capital expenditures, working capital, research and development, the commercialization of its technology, servicing its outstanding debt, potential strategic transactions, and other general corporate purposes.

Akoustis management participated in the offering with over $1 million in aggregate investments, including an investment of $900K by Akoustis Founder & CEO, Jeff Shealy.

Mr. Jeff Shealy, commented, “The capital raise comes at an important time in the history of Akoustis, when we are experiencing growth in multiple premium RF filter end markets while strengthening our backend semiconductor manufacturing capabilities after the acquisition of GDSI”. Mr. Shealy continued, “We are thankful to the quality investors who joined management’s participation in this oversubscribed offering”.

B. Riley Securities acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering, and Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Roth Capital Partners acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-262540) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 15, 2022. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus with respect to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on its website at http://www.sec.gov . Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209, by telephone at (703) 312-9580 or by email at [email protected]

About Akoustis Technologies, Inc.

Akoustis® is a BAW RF filter solutions company that is pioneering next-generation materials science and MEMS wafer semiconductor manufacturing to address the market requirements for improved RF filters - targeting higher bandwidth, higher operating frequencies and higher output power compared to legacy polycrystalline BAW technology. The Company utilizes its proprietary and patented XBAW® manufacturing process to produce bulk acoustic wave RF filters for mobile and other wireless markets, which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and digital back end. Superior performance is driven by the significant advances of poly-crystal, single-crystal and other high purity piezoelectric materials and the resonator-filter process technology which enables optimal trade-offs between critical power, frequency and bandwidth performance specifications.

Akoustis plans to service the fast growing multi-billion-dollar RF filter market using its integrated device manufacturer (IDM) business model. The Company owns and operates a 125,000 sq. ft. ISO-9001:2015 certified commercial wafer-manufacturing facility located in Canandaigua, NY, which includes a class 100 / class 1000 cleanroom facility - tooled for 6 inch diameter wafers - for the design, development, fabrication and packaging of RF filters, MEMS and other semiconductor devices. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in the Piedmont technology corridor near Charlotte, North Carolina.

Forward-Looking Statements

