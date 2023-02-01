NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced M.O.B.A. Network (Nasdaq First North Stockholm: MOBA; OTCQX: MOBNF), the owner of a network of web-based gaming communities, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. M.O.B.A. Network upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



M.O.B.A. Network begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MOBNF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

In a comment, M.O.B.A.'s CEO, Björn Mannerqvist, says:

"We are seeing increasing interest in M.O.B.A. from North American investors and are pleased to enable these investors to trade in the stock. By trading on OTCQX, we facilitate international investors and institutions considering exposure to our shares. Being on OTCQX also opens up opportunities for M.O.B.A. to be present in capital markets in the US and provides greater opportunities to acquire companies with an equity component."

B. Riley Securities acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About M.O.B.A. Network

MOBA Network acquires, develops, and operates gaming communities on the global market for gamers and e-sports. The group owns a network of web-based gaming communities, such as MOBAfire.com and ResetEra.com, and the YouTube network Union For Gamers. The company's business areas consist of advertising sales on the company's websites and video sales through the YouTube network. The business is conducted through the Swedish parent company and its subsidiaries based in North America.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

