PR Newswire

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 25, 2023

GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will host its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") and release its fiscal 2023 first quarter results on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The Meeting will be held at 11:00 a.m. (EST) via live webcast at www.icastpro.ca/if5mwv (Password: CGI2022). Shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in real time and vote at the Meeting online in the manner set forth in CGI's Management Proxy Circular, through a web-based platform, regardless of their geographic location.

Only CGI shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, December 5, 2022, and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholders), will be entitled to vote on matters considered at the Meeting. CGI uses the Notice and Access rules adopted by the Canadian Securities Administrators. On December 16, 2022, a Notice of Meeting was mailed to shareholders with instructions for accessing the material distributed for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders online. The 2022 Management Proxy Circular and Fiscal 2022 Results were also mailed to shareholders who had requested it. These documents are also available on CGI's website.

In addition, CGI will release its fiscal 2023 first quarter results on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 before markets open, and hold its first quarter conference call at 9:00 a.m. (EST) on that day. During the call, George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Perron, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss CGI's results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022. Interested parties may listen to the call via webcast on CGI's website at cgi.com/investors or by dialing the following conference call number:

Conference Call: 1-888-396-8049 Conference ID: 63308479

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-announces-details-for-its-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-and-release-of-fiscal-2023-first-quarter-results-301730034.html

