BD Publishes 2022 Cybersecurity Annual Report

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023

Highlights Critical Importance of Transparency and Collaboration

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today released its third annual cybersecurity report to update stakeholders about the company's ongoing efforts to advance cybersecurity maturity, protect against cyberattacks and empower customers with information about cyber risks and vulnerabilities.

BD_2022_Cybersecurity_Annual_Report_cover.jpg

Through the BD 2022 Cybersecurity Annual Report, the company is increasing awareness of health care cybersecurity challenges and the company's commitment to transparency and collaboration.

"In health care, cybersecurity is about protecting patient safety and privacy, while also securing systems and data," said Rob Suárez, chief information security officer of BD. "Patients receive medical care at some of the most critical and vulnerable moments in their lives. They trust the safeguards put in place to protect them. Upholding strong cybersecurity measures and continuing to advance cybersecurity is part of honoring that trust."

In the context of recent cybersecurity trends and developments, the report discusses:

  • Transparency and communication – BD strives to help customers manage risk properly through awareness and guidance. The BD 2022 Cybersecurity Annual Report outlines the company's mature coordinated vulnerability disclosure processes and how customers can access product security documentation, including certifications and attestations from Underwriters Laboratories Cybersecurity Assurance Program (UL CAP), System and Organization Controls (SOC2) and the International Standards Organization (ISO/IEC 27001:2022).
  • Collaborative efforts to advance cybersecurity – Strengthening cybersecurity across the health care industry requires collaboration. The report highlights the work of multiple cybersecurity working groups and outlines the company's contributions to advancing secure cybersecurity practices, including ethical hacking exercises, cybersecurity scenario trainings and preparing for greater software-bill-of-materials (SBOM) visibility.
  • The state of health care cybersecurity – Ransomware, phishing and software supply chain attacks reinforce the need for strong proactive and preventive measures. The report details how the company strives to protect its products, manufacturing operational technology and enterprise IT from emerging risks and threats.

For more information about the company's approach to cybersecurity, download the BD 2022 Cybersecurity Annual Report.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:




Media:

Investors:

Jennifer Wolf

Francesca DeMartino

Associate Director, Cybersecurity Communications

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

201-258-0540

201.847.5743

[email protected]

[email protected]



favicon.png?sn=NY96004&sd=2023-01-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-publishes-2022-cybersecurity-annual-report-301730093.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY96004&Transmission_Id=202301250650PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY96004&DateId=20230125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.