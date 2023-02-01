The Chefs' Warehouse to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on February 15, 2023

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. ( CHEF) today announced that the Company intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2022 before the opening of the stock market on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 to review those results.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website for 30 days.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, Canada and the Middle East focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 40,000 customer locations throughout the United States, Canada and the Middle East.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415

