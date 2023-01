Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) will release its Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings at 6:00PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Additionally, Ziff Davis invites the public, members of the press, the financial community, stockholders, and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Call at 8:30AM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Vivek Shah, Chief Executive Officer, and Bret Richter, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. Materials presented during the call will be posted on the Company's web site at %3Cb%3Eziffdavis.com%3C%2Fb%3E and furnished as an exhibit to the Company's 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Regulation FD in connection with the Company's earnings announcement.

What: Ziff Davis, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release and Call When: Earnings Release on February 15, 2023, at 6:00PM (ET) Earnings Call on February 16, 2023, at 8:30AM (ET) Where: %3Cb%3Ewww.ziffdavis.com%3C%2Fb%3E or dial in at (844) 985-2014

Questions for the conference call will be taken via email at [email protected] and can be sent any time prior to or during the Webcast. If you are unable to attend the live Webcast, the conference call and presentation materials will be archived at %3Cb%3Ewww.ziffdavis.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

