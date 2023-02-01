LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that February 28, 2023, has been confirmed as the mint event release date for the Company’s proprietary Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) collection, titled “Golden Baboons Mining Club” (GBMC). In response to the robust interest in the new collection, AABB and their NFT team are thrilled to have now expanded the marketing program over the coming weeks prior to the release date.

The Golden Baboons Mining Club (GBMC) is to be the initial NFT collection from AABB and it is gold-backed like the Company’s AABBG token. The website provides more information on the project and has a sign-up feature to register for the upcoming first mint release of NFTs in February. Also, for merchandise lovers, there are new innovative logo designs to purchase GBMC apparel to support the project. In addition, the site hosts a sample gallery of Golden Baboons NFTs and the “Lore” detailing the originating story of character Ahbibi and the Golden Baboons. In celebration of the GBMC story and collection, the site hosts a captivating hip-hop theme song titled “Join the GBMC”. The track was produced by musical artist Brandyn Burnette, who has over 100 million internet streams.

“This is an amazing synergistic and creative project for AABB because we are a gold mining company and also have our AABBG gold-backed digital token, so it was a logical extension to develop an NFT project related to gold. Our primary goal with the NFT segment is to bring all the elements of AABB together to increase market awareness in an entertaining fashion with the creation of an endearing mascot-like character that embraces the spirit and community of all AABB followers. Consequently, we intend to build shareholder value and loyalty by positioning our own unique GBMC “Baboon Army” in the NFT space,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

Since the NFT project was announced several months, the Company has opened discussion forums on DISCORD and has been active on twitter. Shareholders, token holders and followers of the Company can now stay current on the most recent NFT project developments by following our twitter account at:

The Golden Baboons NFT team will hold question and answer (Q&A) spaces on twitter both before and after the minting of the GBMC collection, so that prospective holders can understand the process, interact and stay informed. Several key aspects of a successful NFT project are community and utility, which already exist with the GBMC. The project is building a strong preliminary momentum based on the early interest and passion for the GBMC of those within the AABB and NFT communities. Additionally, there is a unique utility to the GBMC with the backing of the Company’s physical gold.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a proprietary cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

