Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced the appointment of Alessandro Araldi as President of Nokē, Inc. (“Nokē”) and Janus Corporate Strategy. He will report directly to Janus’s CEO, Ramey Jackson. Mr. Araldi will be responsible for Janus’s Nokē business, including the strategic, operational, and commercial advancement of its Nokē™ Smart Entry smart locking solutions, as well as the Company’s corporate strategy and business development efforts.

Mr. Araldi brings over two decades of experience, featuring an established record of innovating and commercializing building technologies on a global scale. Mr. Araldi joins Janus from Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON), where he held leadership roles in high-growth business lines, including Honeywell Building Technologies and Honeywell Security Group, to successfully grow and deliver strong returns across multibillion-dollar product portfolios. Prior to Honeywell, Mr. Araldi supported the funding and development of early-stage tech companies as a Partner at CSK Venture Capital. Earlier in his career, Mr. Araldi served as Head of Product Development at Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) and as a member of The Boston Consulting Group’s High-Tech and Telecom practice. Mr. Araldi’s appointment and expertise will position Nokē to continue to grow, drive innovation in the self-storage industry, and capture attractive adjacencies in commercial and industrial end-markets.

Mr. Jackson commented, “Alessandro brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in leading global cross-functioning teams that we will draw upon as we execute the next stage of growth for our Nokē™ Smart Entry business. His years of successfully innovating products that technologically transform industries and improve user experiences is a great match for the exceptional runway ahead for our Nokē™ solutions. His addition to our talented leadership team signals our dedication to expand our Nokē platform and further energize the advancement of our overall corporate strategy. Alessandro will play an important role in ushering in a new chapter of growth for both Nokē and Janus and I look forward to working with him.”

Mr. Araldi stated, “I am thrilled to join the Janus team at such an exciting time for the Company. I look forward to working with an incredible team of operators that harness a shared objective to introduce cutting-edge products and drive profitable growth for Nokē™ Smart Entry and Janus as a whole.”

Janus’ Nokē™ Smart Entry system is an electronic smart locking system that fits seamlessly to both roll-up and swing doors and is designed to improve the security of individual self-storage units while also benefitting facility owners by automating the lock check and overlocking process. This system is one of many steps Janus is taking to combine its best-in-class self-storage offerings with new and innovative technologies to redefine the total self-storage experience.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

