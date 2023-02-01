Everbridge%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management %28CEM%29 and national public+warning solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, ended December 31, 2022, before the market open on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and full year. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at https%3A%2F%2Fir.everbridge.com%2F.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005301/en/

Everbridge to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 22, 2023

What: Everbridge’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Live Call: (833) 685-0904, Domestic (412) 317-5740, International Replay: (877) 344-7529, Passcode 1913112, Domestic (412) 317-0088, Passcode 1913112, International Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fqzpxgfub (live and replay)

About Everbridge

Everbridge%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks, product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,400 customers in 76 countries rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005301/en/